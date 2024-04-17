JERSEYVILLE - Recently filed Jersey County criminal charges include a Wood River man charged with stealing a vehicle, a Jerseyville man charged with damaging an alfalfa field, and more.

Cody L.J. Wright, 29, of Wood River, was charged with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer. On April 7, 2024, Wright allegedly “exerted unauthorized control” over an individual’s 2004 Mitsubishi Galant with a Missouri registration number. Wright faces a Class 2 felony for the stolen vehicle charge.

Wright was additionally charged with fleeing/attempting to elude a peace officer after reportedly driving the stolen vehicle at more than 21 miles per hour over the legal speed limit while ignoring signals from law enforcement to stop. Wright first drove northbound on Highway 109, then turned east onto County Road before proceeding to US 67 southbound to Davidson Road in Jersey County.

Article continues after sponsor message

In total, Wright faces a Class 2 felony for the stolen vehicle charge and a Class 4 felony for fleeing/attempting to elude a peace officer. Court records indicate he was granted pretrial release and issued a summons to appear in court.

Dennis D. Kessler, 57, of Jerseyville, was charged with criminal damage to property. On Feb. 18, 2024, Kessler allegedly caused over $500 of damage to an individual’s alfalfa field in Jersey County.

Kessler faces a Class 4 felony, and court records indicate he was granted pretrial release. His initial court appearance has been set for May 14, 2024.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: