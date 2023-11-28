JERSEYVILLE - Updated statistics from the Illinois State Police indicate crime rates have risen in Jersey County over the past year, with arson, burglary, and motor vehicle theft topping the list of offenses on the rise compared to last year.

According to the Illinois State Police Illinois Uniform Crime Reporting Program, which combines data submitted by law enforcement agencies across each county in the state, the overall crime rate in Jersey County is up 14.12% over 2022, with significant percentage spikes in certain types of crime.

Arson is up 100% in Jersey County, which represents a change from one arson in 2022 to two arsons in 2023. The first arson of the year was committed on September 29, 2023, shortly followed by the second arson on Oct. 3, 2023.

Article continues after sponsor message

Burglaries have risen by 73.33% over the past year in Jersey County. The total number of burglaries reached 26 in 2023 compared to 15 in 2022. Motor vehicle theft also went up by 50%, an increase from eight motor vehicle thefts in 2022 to 12 motor vehicle thefts in 2023.

While rates of certain crimes have seemingly spiked in Jersey County over the past year, others have sharply declined. Prostitution and extortion rates are both down 100%, as there were no such charges in 2023 compared to one of each in 2022.

Kidnappings are also down by 83.33%, with only one case reported in 2023 and six cases reported in 2022. Other changes in crime rates for Jersey County are as follows: Offense 2022 Total 2023 Total % Change Destruction 57 84 +47.37% Larceny 94 137 +45.74% Fraud 48 60 +25% Assault 142 170 +19.72% Sexual 14 16 +14.29% Weapons 18 16 -11.11% Drug / Narcotic 175 125 -28.57%

For more information and crime statistics from counties across Illinois, see the Illinois State Police Illinois Uniform Crime Reporting Program website.

More like this: