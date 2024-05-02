Richard C. Vancil

JERSEY - Jersey County State’s Attorney Ben Goetten announced felony charges have been filed against Richard D. Vancil, 46, and Raymond C. Vancil, 48, for possession of methamphetamine.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office. That investigation, a part of the ongoing JCSO drug strategy, led to a search of the Vancil residence on April 14, 2024, in Jerseyville, during which more than 20 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine was seized.

The JCSO wants to thank the public for their information as well as the Jerseyville Police Department for their assistance in this matter.

Both defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Raymond D. Vancil

