JERSEYVILLE - Jersey County announced on Wednesday that the elevator at the County Courthouse is closed temporarily for repairs.

“Parts have been ordered and we are waiting for their arrival,” Jersey County Sheriff Nick Manns said. “Arrangements have been made for court hearings and anyone who needs accommodation.”

Contact the Jersey County Circuit Clerk’s Office at (618) 498-5571, extension 120 for assistance.

“We apologize for any additional hardship or inconvenience,” Manns said.

