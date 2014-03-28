Listen to the story

Jersey County Court Records, March 14 – March 27, 2014

March 14, 2014:

Helen M. Koehler-Betts, 59, was cited for driving 26-34 miles per hour above the speed limit.

Kyra L. Vancil, 28, was cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

March 15, 2014:

Ciara L. Cook, 18, was cited for driving 15-20 miles per hour above the speed limit.

Christine L. Hazelwonder, 51, was cited for driving 15-20 miles per hour above the speed limit.

Matthew H. Cody, 28, was cited for domestic battery.

David E. Wallace, 31, was cited for domestic battery.

Ronald G. Jennings, 37, was cited for domestic battery.

March 16, 2014:

Anthony M. Garland, 21, was cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

March 17, 2014:

Katlin Michelon, 18, was cited for improper use of turn signal, consumption of liquor by a minor, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

March 18, 2014:

Joseph R. Wense, 29, was cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Hisham A. Abdrabboh, 38, was cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

William H. Guyer III, 24, was cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

March 19, 2014:

Brandi E. King, 19, was cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and for driving 15-20 miles per hour above the speed limit.

Kerri L. Austwick, 43, was cited for driving 15-20 miles per hour above the speed limit.

John A. Boyd, 36, was cited for driving 15-20 miles per hour above the speed limit and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Victoria R. Henson, 21, was cited for expired registration and for being unlicensed.

March 20, 2014:

Kailee N. Colley, 23, was cited for driving on a suspended license and driving 15-20 miles per hour above the speed limit.

Kristin M. Becker, 21, was cited for driving 21-25 miles per hour above the speed limit.

Christopher A. Ayres, 23, was cited for driving on a suspended license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Stephanie L. Wills, 23, was cited for theft by control with intent to deprive.

Amber P. Long, 20, was cited for retail theft.

March 21, 2014:

Adam K. Krueger, 36, was cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Tyler E. Anglin, 26, was cited for retail theft of motor fuel.

Gregory J. Buford, 20, was cited for fishing without a license.

March 22, 2014:

Michael L. Mattern, 28, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeremy R. Smith, 18, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of fewer than 2.5 grams of cannabis.

Robert B. Braden, 39, was cited for public intoxication.

Robin K. Ingersoll, 39, was cited for public intoxication.

Michelle D. Curry, 47, was cited for expired registration.

Leslie Ann Phillips, 35, was cited for driving 15-20 miles per hour above the speed limit.

Christine E. Pruett, 24, was cited for failure to reduce speed and failure to wear a seat belt.

Brittany J. Pregler, 22, was cited for driving 15-20 miles per hour above the speed limit and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Robert B. Miller, 36, was cited for driving on a suspended license and for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

March 23, 2014:

Faith M. Edwards, 24, was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, for driving on a suspended license, for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and for operating wipers without the use of headlights.

Alexander C. Dorman, 18, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and for possession of 10-30 grams of cannabis.

March 24, 2014:

Christopher S. Fry, 44, was cited for driving 21-25 miles per hour above the speed limit.

Jeffrey M. Schleeper, 26, was cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and for driving 15-20 miles per hour above the speed limit.

Ryan Matthew Sampson, 22, was cited for driving 21-25 miles per hour above the speed limit.

Alisa E. Smith, 45, was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, for improper traffic lane usage, for possession of drug paraphernalia, and for driving while transporting an open container of alcohol.

James M. Benton, 41, was cited for driving on a suspended license.

Brian L. Daum, 47, was cited for transporting an open container of alcohol while a passenger.

Steven H. Marciniak, 21, was cited for transporting an open container of alcohol while a passenger.

Caleb L. Love, 18, was cited for burglary, theft, and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.

Shawn M. Douglas, 21, was cited for burglary, theft, and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.

March 25, 2014:

Adam J. Schroeder, 30, was cited for improper traffic lane usage, for transporting an open container of alcohol while driving, for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sydney A. Curtis, 21, was cited for reckless driving.

Kimberly A. Roberts, 33, was cited for possession of a controlled substance and resisting a peace officer.

March 26, 2014:

Jacob T.C. Grunlach, 26, was cited for reckless driving.

March 27, 2014:

Jennifer A. Meisenheimer, 29, was cited for driving on a suspended license.

James M. Benton, 39, was cited for driving on a revoked or suspended license/DUI.

Information Obtained through the Jersey County Circuit Court Office

All mentioned are innocent until proven guilty.

