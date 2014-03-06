Listen to the story

February 27, 2014:

Ralph H. Baahlmann, 60, was cited for improper traffic lane usage and for failing to use a seat belt.

Larry E. Jackson, 54, was cited for a lack of valid registration.

Taylor N. Jackson, 18, was cited for following too closely.

John S. Kanallakan, 45, was cited for expired registration.

Samantha N. Womack, 23, was cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

February 28, 2014:

James M. Holmes, 16, was cited for failure to reduce speed.

Brian K. Kieffer, 32, was cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Clifford S. Meisenheimer, 27, was cited for driving on a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of cannabis.

David E. Watson, 55, was cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and for expired registration.

March 1, 2014:

Robert Earl Fleschert, 56, was cited for driving 15-20 miles per hour above the speed limit.

Michael Joseph Judson, 18, was cited for driving 21-25 miles per hour above the speed limit and for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nicholas P. Isringhausen, 27, was cited for driving 15-20 miles per hour above the speed limit.

Gary L. Kane, 18, was cited for operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.

Glen V. Lemons, 49, was cited for using an electronic communication device.

Ann Marie Sebring, 22, was cited for driving 15-20 miles per hour above the speed limit.

Devin M. Terry, 25, was cited for driving 15-20 miles per hour above the speed limit and for operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.

Heather L. Warner, 24, was cited for driving 15-20 miles per hour above the speed limit.

Kevin R. Wineinger, 51, was cited for driving 15-20 miles per hour above the speed limit.

March 2, 2014:

Jordan S. Parker, 23, was cited for operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and for leaving the scene.

March 3, 2014:

Christina M. Akers, 47, was cited for expired registration.

Barbara J. Liles, 54, was cited for operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.

March 4, 2014:

James M. Neuhoff, 90, was cited for operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.

March 5, 2014:

Brice J. Foutch, 25, was cited for failure to reduce speed, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Kacy L. Heim, 25, was cited for expired registration.

Tiffany D. Shields, 29, was cited for operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.

Nicholas M. Tassinari, 28, was cited for operation of an uninsured vehicle, expired registration, driving on a suspended license, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Information Obtained through the Jersey County Circuit Court Office

All mentioned are innocent until proven guilty.

