JERSEYVILLE - Once again in normal patriotic style, Jersey County will recognize veterans Saturday with its annual Veterans Day Parade and Memorial Service beginning at 9 a.m.

There will be three to four speakers at the memorial ceremony that immediately follows the parade, Elmer Heafner, one of the organizers of the event, said.

The parade will start at Wells Norris in Jerseyville, then marches down State Street and turns left at H & R Block. A memorial ceremony will follow after the parade near the courthouse.

Veterans of not only past wars and times, but those in present service will march. There will be many participants in the parade, including the Jersey Community High School Band and Boy Scouts, along with many veterans, some past and presently serving their country.

Heafner acknowledged the Veterans Day Parade and the memorial ceremony are a long tradition in Jerseyville that dates back the 1920s. VFW Post 4528 coordinates this year’s parade. Heafner said the different veterans groups rotate coordinating the ceremony each year.

