JERSEYVILLE - Students in the Jersey County CEO program have been preparing themselves and their businesses for their Trade Show today, April 19, 2024, from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Farm & Home Supply in Jerseyville. Attendees will get to learn more about each business, purchase some of their products, enjoy food from a taco truck, and much more.

Each year, the Jersey County CEO program gives high school juniors and seniors a hands-on education in entrepreneurship by starting their own businesses and showcasing them at a Trade Show like the one being held this afternoon.

The Jersey County CEO program announced the event will feature the 2024 class of juniors and seniors showcasing their businesses, as well as a Taqueria Los Toros taco truck, a 50/50 Raffle, a raffle for private lessons from Jump Cheer, a Taylor Wilkinson Photography "Mini CEO" photo op, and more.

“We can't wait to see all of you and for these students to see that there is no more supportive community than Jersey County!” they said.

The program also shared a full list of business and their student owners from the Jersey County CEO Class of 2024 that will be at the Trade Show: Impressed. by becca

Owner: Becca Lacy



Product: Handmade customized stamped jewelry. Pre-made options will be available for purchase at the Trade Show, and custom orders will be taken during and after the event.

Spirit by Holly

Owner: Holly Ricklefs



Product: Custom-made buttons featuring pictures of spring athletes, made for friends and family members to show their support for just $5 a piece. Orders can be placed now or at the Trade Show.

Bloom Boutique

Owner: Emma McCormick



Product: Custom chenille (lifted/furry texture) letter apparel. Pre-made items will be available for purchase at the Trade Show, and custom orders are also being taken.

Mr. B’s Rockin’ Spices

Owner: Bradley Heitzig



Product: A line of spices locally made in Jersey County, described as “flavor with hints of spice.” Spices will be for sale at the Trade Show.

Taylor Wilkinson Photography

Owner: Taylor Wilkinson



Service: Photographer based in Jersey County. “Passionate about taking photos that both individuals and families will have for a lifetime.” Also hosting a “Mini CEO” photo op for children of all ages at the Trade Show.

Khloee’s Cattle Company

Owner: Khloee Hall



Product: Wooden planters shaped like cattle, available in two variants: unpainted for $45 or painted (black) for $50. Planters can be purchased at the Trade Show.

Jump Cheer

Owner: Jaleigh Smith



Service: Annual cheer clinic with a new theme each year (this year’s theme: “Disco Craze”). Sign-ups will be open the night of the Trade Show, and a raffle will be held for a private lesson.

Hoops 3x3 Basketball Tournament

Organizer: Bricklin Charlesworth



Event: Outdoor basketball tournament on June 8, 2024, at the Wittman Basketball Court, featuring “concessions and fun for all!”

LibbyMaed

Owner: Libby McCormick



Product: Custom hand-painted rugs and more. A new hand-painted product offering will be revealed at the Trade Show.

County Coloring

Owner: Erica Davis



Product: A coloring book, illustrated by local artist Samantha Merkle, featuring “all things Jersey County.”

To learn more about each student’s business and to support this year’s class of entrepreneurs by purchasing their products, stop by the Trade Show today, April 19, 2024, from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Farm & Home Supply in Jerseyville.

More information is available on the Jersey County CEO Facebook page and the associated Facebook event page.

