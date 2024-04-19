Jersey County CEO Students Showcasing Businesses At Trade Show
JERSEYVILLE - Students in the Jersey County CEO program have been preparing themselves and their businesses for their Trade Show today, April 19, 2024, from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Farm & Home Supply in Jerseyville. Attendees will get to learn more about each business, purchase some of their products, enjoy food from a taco truck, and much more.
Each year, the Jersey County CEO program gives high school juniors and seniors a hands-on education in entrepreneurship by starting their own businesses and showcasing them at a Trade Show like the one being held this afternoon.
The Jersey County CEO program announced the event will feature the 2024 class of juniors and seniors showcasing their businesses, as well as a Taqueria Los Toros taco truck, a 50/50 Raffle, a raffle for private lessons from Jump Cheer, a Taylor Wilkinson Photography "Mini CEO" photo op, and more.
“We can't wait to see all of you and for these students to see that there is no more supportive community than Jersey County!” they said.
The program also shared a full list of business and their student owners from the Jersey County CEO Class of 2024 that will be at the Trade Show:
To learn more about each student’s business and to support this year’s class of entrepreneurs by purchasing their products, stop by the Trade Show today, April 19, 2024, from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Farm & Home Supply in Jerseyville.
More information is available on the Jersey County CEO Facebook page and the associated Facebook event page.
