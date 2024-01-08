JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Business Association recently announced the next installment of their “Business After Hours” series with a “New Year’s Resolution” theme is coming up from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

The event is open to the public and allows visitors to learn more about local businesses. The “New Year’s Resolution” theme will also help attendees start the New Year off right by learning exercise tips, good cleaning habits, and more.

“Learn from some of Jerseyville's best cleaners and organizers about easy cleaning habits, and meet some of our local gyms to get you fired up about excerising in 2024,” the JCBA announced. “Enjoy some refreshments and meet some new people! We hope you see you there and starting off 2024 with a bang!”

The upcoming Business After Hours will be held at Royal Banks of Jerseyville, located at 117 S. State St. Participating businesses include the following: Just Right Organizing

HeadNod Jiu Jitsu Gym

Restorative Solutions Counseling

JSK Cleaning

JerseyFit Barbell

Koen Counseling & Wellness Center

For more information and updates on the next Business After Hours event, see the event page here or visit the Jersey County Business Association Facebook page.

