JERSEYVILLE - The 2016 Jersey County Fair Parade will be held on Tuesday, July 12 at 6:00pm in Jerseyville, Illinois.

This year’s parade theme is “Jersey County: Celebrating Champions”.

Article continues after sponsor message

There is a non-refundable $25 entry fee, payable to Jersey County Fair Parade. Please include a copy of any waiver your business may have received from the Fair Board Association.

If you would like to reserve a spot in the parade, your entry fee or waiver should be taken to the Jersey County Business Association Office at 209 North State St. to secure a line-up number, rules, and parade route map. These numbers are given on a first come first serve basis. Parade Signups will start May 16th and the cutoff date is July 8th.

Please indicate at the time of sign-up if you will have a float to be judged in the parade. Judging will be done in your line-up position at 5:00pm.

If you have any questions, call Andrea Ringhausen at 618-535-5142 or the Jersey County Business Association at 618-639-5222.

More like this:

Related Video: