"12 Days of Christmas" will begin on December 1st, and run through December 12.

The program will feature two businesses on each of the 12 days. Those businesses will be offering special promotions on their designated days. Every customer will be given a punch card at the first business visited. As the customer makes their way to each of the participating business listed below, the card will be stamped. Once the customer gets a minimum of 20 stamps they are asked to return the stamped card to the JCBA office or any of the participating businesses to be entered in a drawing.

The winners of the drawing will be eligible to win one of three cash prizes. First prize is $500, second prize is $250 and third prize is $100 in JCBA Gift Certificates. No purchase is necessary. The drawing will be held on Monday, December 15th.

December 1st - Jersey State Bank (Jerseyville or Grafton Branch) & Grafton

Technologies (Jerseyville or Grafton Office)

December 2nd - Glo Tan & The 518

December 3rd - Jersey Community Hospital Gift Shop & First Bank & WeBe Ink

December 4th - Lula Bells & 1st MidAmerica Credit Union

December 5th - Julie's Graphics & Sweetlife Salon & Spa

December 6th - State Street Antiques & Marshall Chevy Buick GMC

December 7th - Sinclair Foods & Imo's Pizza

December 8th - JCH Wellness Center & Jerseyville Public Library

December 9th - CNB Bank & Trust & 2nd Time Around Consignment Shop

December 10th - Roberts Law/Miles Accounting & Hansen Packing Company

December 11th - JCH Hope Chest & Willow Rose Rehab & Healthcare Center

December 12th - Los Tres Amigos & JCBA Office

**Watch this week's Journal for details on specials promotions at each of the participating locations!!

**Help us make this a success by participating and forwarding to all of your

contacts.

