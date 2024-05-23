JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Arts Council will host an Art Block Party on Saturday, June 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at City Center Plaza (between Dairy Queen and Germania Brew Haus) in Jerseyville.

The Art Block Party will celebrate and promote art opportunities within Jersey County and the surrounding area.

Local artists – including Lou Ann Branz, Darla Cavins, Mary Berry, Trudy Cairns, Brittney Weber, Michaela Eilermann, Whitney Gates, and Amy Elliott – will sell their work.

Bring your entire family for free activities, including the St. Louis Bubble Bus, Michael Snider and his giant kaleidoscope, face painting by Glitter Face Painters from Brighton, and water painting with artist Lou Ann Branz.

The Macoupin Art Collective will have eight portable pottery wheels for visitors to try, Michael Morton transform balloons into fanciful creations for a donation, and everyone can contribute to a chalk art creation.

The first 200 guests will receive their choice of a free Dilly Bar or a dish of ice cream (limit one treat per person). Free bottled water, compliments of Dennis Ford of State Farm Insurance, will be available while supplies last.

Article continues after sponsor message

Food can be purchased from Steve’s Old Cabin BBQ and the Jr. Panthers Football and Cheerleading Club, which will sell hot dogs, chips, soda, and candy.

Arts Council T-shirts will be sold and a schedule of upcoming classes and events available. The council will also sell sponsorships for the Art to Go bags. A weekly $50 sponsorship will fill 45 to 50 Art to Go sacks, which include a recipe, info sheet, and most everything needed for a related craft. Your name will appear on each sack.

The Arts Council will also sell cows for the second annual Cow Parade. Large cows (8 x 4 feet) are $150. Medium cows (30 x 20 inches) are $50, and small cows (18 x 12 inches) are $15.

All cows must be painted/decorated cows by June 23. The council will collect and display them on State Street in Jerseyville throughout July and some will be temporarily moved to the fairgrounds the week of the Jersey County Fair. Some cows will also be included on the council’s fair parade float.

Cows created last year can be displayed on State Street again for a $10 handling fee for medium and small cows and a $25 handling fee for large cows. Only newly painted/decorated cows will be included on the Art Council float.

Cows can also be purchased by contacting Rhonda Allen at 217-320-2484.

The Art Block Party is funded in part by The Arts and Education Council through the financial support of the Bayer Fund Rural Community Arts Grant.

More like this: