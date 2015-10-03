JERSEYVILLE - Visitors from all around the area travelled north to Jerseyville to celebrate the annual Jersey County Historical Society Apple Festival.

Vendors packed their tables with handmade items such as pottery, knitted clothing, quilts and other assorted crafts available for purchase during the days event.

Jersey County Historical Society board member Roger Scheffel worked the ticket booth for the tours of all of the buildings on the site, including the Cleary Mansion, Lone Star School and much more.

“We are very fortunate to have some very generous donors and great support within the community,” Scheffel said, “Events like this help us raise money to keep things going.”

A children’s area was set up that included a bounce house, face painting and a balloon artist. Some delicious entrees were also available for purchase. Locally grown apples and fresh hot apple cider were sold by Isringhausen Farms.

Bowls by Bob was onsite throwing fresh clay to produce some of his beautiful pottery throughout the day. His finished items were being sold by his wife, Shelly.

The children’s choir from one of the local elementary schools also entertained the crowd in a beautiful performance showcasing their angelic voices.

The event, which took place until 5 p.m., is always a great time for residents in Jerseyville and the surrounding counties and has become somewhat of a local tradition.

“My favorite part is watching the people enjoying themselves and watching the kids having a good time,” Scheffel said, “We always have a good crowd rain or shine. People always look forward to it.”

