FIELDON - Jersey County Coroner Larry Alexander identified the man who died in the tractor accident Friday afternoon as Guy Devening, 74, a well-known farmer.

The accident occurred on Devening's property in rural Fieldon. Alexander said he was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:10 p.m. Friday.

Alexander said the death appeared to have occurred because of injuries the man suffered after his tractor rolled on a hillside.

 