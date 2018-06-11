Jersey coroner I.D.'s man in rural Fieldon fatal tractor accident Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. FIELDON - Jersey County Coroner Larry Alexander identified the man who died in the tractor accident Friday afternoon as Guy Devening, 74, a well-known farmer. The accident occurred on Devening's property in rural Fieldon. Alexander said he was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:10 p.m. Friday. Article continues after sponsor message Alexander said the death appeared to have occurred because of injuries the man suffered after his tractor rolled on a hillside. Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft. Traube Tents & Structures, Madison County Mental Health Board, and More!