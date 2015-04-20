Jersey’s young track team continues to create attention in nearly every meet.

The Panthers had several personal best performances at the Granite City Invitational on Friday.

Jersey’s Ben Flowers again led the team with his best time of the year in the 1,600 meters (4:27.6). Flowers scratched in the 800 to prepare solely for the 1,600. Flowers also ran a leg on the 3,200-relay team that placed eighth.

“Ben keeps on improving,” Jersey coach Harold Landon said. “He is trying to get to the state meet, but he doesn’t want to just get there, he wants to make Saturday’s finals and bring home a medal. I think he will be pushing 4:20 for 1,600 meters by the end of the year. If does that, he will finish high.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Flowers has been a workhouse for the Panthers this season, often competing in multiple events.

Flowers’ time on Friday was his best and he did a 2:15 for the first half of the race, then came back with a 2:12 mark; a blazing 1:03 for the final 400 meters.

“Ben had a good finishing kick,” Landon said.

Austin Kimbrel placed eighth for the Panthers in the high jump; sophomore Brandan Baalman was seventh in the long jump. Kyle Walsh was eighth in the 300 hurdles on Friday.

“Bringing a medal home from a meet like this is something to be proud of with the talent here,” Landon said. “I am proud of our kids.”

More like this: