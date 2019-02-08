JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey Community High School 2018-2019 theatre season will continue with the spring musical, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. The show will run at 7 p.m. March 14-16 and at 2 p.m. March 17.

Tickets are $10 per person for reserved seating. Doors will open one half hour before each performance.

The show is directed by Brett Beauchamp with music direction by Lu Anne Taul. Martha Harpstrite is the costumer and production designer with Erin Bittles conducting the pit orchestra. Emily Short is the choreographer of the show. Maddie Clevenger & Ben Gracey are the technical directors. Accompanist for the show is Margaret Bear, and the assistant director is Jaelyn Hawkins. This year’s seniors are: Jett Blackorby, Caleigh Cornell, Olivia Jones, and Elsie Loftus in the cast & crew. The pit orchestra seniors are: Grace Berry, Gabby Hetzel, Ellie Huitt, Cade Kitzmiller, Andrew Mortland, Abby Stephens, and Samantha Tallman.

For more information call the JCHS Office at 498-5521 and ask for Deanna.

