JERSEYVILLE - Registration for the 2015-2016 school year at Jerseyville Community Unit School District 100 will take place Tuesday, Aug. 4, and Wednesday, Aug. 5 at all of its area’s schools.

On Aug. 4, registration will take place at Jersey Community High School, the Illini School, Jerseyville East and West Elementary schools, as well as Grafton Elementary, from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. On Aug. 5, parents and guardians will have an opportunity to register their children from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the same locations. Families who have students in multiple schools in the district are welcome to register their children at the same time.

In something completely unique to the surrounding school districts, Jerseyville Community Hospital will provide physical examinations at the JCHS nurse’s office at the low cost of $25. This allows students to receive the necessary required physicals without having to travel out of town to different hospitals.

To view registration documents, academic calendars, and supply lists, please visit http://www.jersey100.k12.il.us/.

