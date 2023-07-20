JERSEYVILLE - Roanna Newton, an incoming 8th grader at Jersey Community High School, attended the Illinois Summer Youth Music (ISYM) program on the campus of University of Illinois this past week.

Roanna plays the trumpet and attended the band camp on a full scholarship she received last spring during her participation with the Alton Youth Symphony.

During her full week at ISYM on the Urbana-Champaign campus Roanna completed an extensive music program each day that consisted of rehearsals with a full band of her peers and sectional classes with other trumpet players. During the conclusion of her camp she performed in a concert with over 70 other student musicians.

Roanna began playing the trumpet in 6th grade under the direction of Waylon Schroeder at Jersey Community Middle School.

In the fall of 2022 she joined the Alton Youth Symphony where she had the opportunity to audition for the ISYM camp scholarship.

AYS will be auditioning students for the upcoming season starting in late August.

Student musicians (8th grade and younger) are encouraged to participate. For more information visit altonyouthsymphony.org.

