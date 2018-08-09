JERSEYVILLE - On Sunday, August 19th, the Jersey Community Hospital Ambulance Association will be hosting their 1st Annual Cornhole Tournament from Noon to 6pm at The Grafton Winery the Vineyards, located at 21028 Eckert Orchard Rd, Grafton, IL.

The Ambulance Association is proud to partner with Jersey County Cornhole for this exciting fundraiser. There will be lots of activities for the ENTIRE family! Food Trucks/Drinks/Music/Raffles/FUN! Grafton Winery The Vineyards is an amazing venue and sure to be a great day!

Food trucks from St. Louis will be available from noon until 3pm - StLouisianaQ, Thai Jasmine and Destination Desserts will be serving up their deliciousness. Isaiah Christian will be playing from 2pm to 4pm, Isaiah has some amazing talent and plays several local venues in the area, he is even making his debut at the Illinois State Fair August 14th on the Apex Stage.

There will be two divisions for the Cornhole tournament; competitive and recreation. The tournament will be double elimination with a 4 game guarantee. It is $50 to enter the competitive division and $40 for the recreation division. There is a guaranteed $1,000 purse, the amount of places paid will be determined day of.

Teams can pre-register by emailing vwelsh@jch.org or registration begins at noon on August 19th. Everyone is welcome to come enjoy the food trucks, award winning wines of Grafton Winery, beverages from Donnewald Distributing and great musical entertainment.

The Ambulance Association is also sponsoring a John Deere Gator or $5,000 cash raffle. Tickets are $50 or three for $125 with a maximum of 400 tickets being sold. Tickets are available at Jersey Community Hospital, JCH Wellness Center, JCH Hope Chest and any of the JCH Medical Group clinic locations or contacting 618.498.8365. The drawing will be held the day of the Cornhole Tournament at 6 pm.

For Tournament Questions, please contact Brian (618) 779-9824 or Kevin (618) 410-8395.

As you may be aware, the Ambulance Association, founded in 2015, is for the sole purpose of raising funds to provide supplemental equipment for the JCH Ambulances. The funds provided by the Cornhole Tournament will help purchase a Stryker power lift system that is used in coordination with the power stretchers in the ambulances.

In the past few years, the Ambulance Association has proudly purchased a Stryker power stretcher and two LUCAS CPR devices. In addition, an AED defibrillator was purchased and donated to the Jerseyville City Pool. The JCH Ambulance Association wants the community that we service to know that we care about them and to know that they matter. At any given moment, one may find themselves or a loved one in a situation where our first responders are needed.

We hope to see everyone there!

