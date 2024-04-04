JERSEYVILLE - In conjunction with Jerseyville Banking Center, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Students of the Month”. The recipients for the month of March are Mylie Ramirez (10) (right) & Michaela Eilerman (11)(left). The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations, which a student receives for a given month. F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program, which acknowledges a student each week for academic or kindness. Each week teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

During March, Mylie & Michaela received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations. Because they received the most nominations, they were named “Students of the Month” at JCHS. They are being congratulated by Abby Spencer of Jerseyville Banking Center.

In conjunction with CNB Bank & Trust, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Students of the Month. The recipients for the month of March are Alayna Rothe (9) and Jace Rawe (8). The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations, which a student receives for a given month. F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program, which acknowledges a student each week for academic or kindness. Each week teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

During March, Alayna and Jace received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations. Because they received the most nominations, they were named “Students of the Month” at J.C.H.S. They are being congratulated by Mike LaTempt of CNB Bank & Trust.

In conjunction with Jersey State Bank, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Student of the Month”. The recipient for the month of March is Lauren Lyons. The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations, which a student receives for a given month. F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program, which acknowledges a student each week for academic or kindness. Each week teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

During March, Lauren received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations. Because she received the most nominations, she was named “Students of the Month” at JCHS. She is being congratulated by Mary Powers of Jersey State Bank.

