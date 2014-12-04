Students, faculty and staff at Jersey Community High School bring in can food and donate money for food so that families in Jersey County are able to put food on the table for their families. The students of Jersey Community High School realize this need and know how important it is for Jersey County to do whatever they can to help others.

Each year the school has a canned food drive to help local food pantries. Last year the school was able to donate over 5,000 cans and $4,000.00 dollars for fresh foods. The Student Council along with their School Sponsor, Mrs. Zoe Chin, organize this food drive for the community.

"We want to thank all those who help those in need during the holiday season."

Pictured Above: front row from left to right: Abi Madison, Sierra Hazelwood, Sydney Hagen (co-President), Katelyn Toigo; and back row left to right: Erica Bechtold, Sean Ritter (co-President), Ashton Kuehnel, Cailtin Hunter, Claire Kallal.

