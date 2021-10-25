Jersey Community High School Announces ILMEA Results
JERSEY - The Jersey Community High School band and choir both posted outstanding performances in recent visual auditions for Illinois Music Education Association (ILMEA) District IV competition.
Jersey Community High School Band Director is Erin Bittles and the choral director is Margaret Bear.
The students prepared and recorded visual auditions and those listed below were selected for District.
"This is a huge honor for these students," JCHS' Bittles said. "All students who are grades 10-12 will then be eligible to be selected as an All-State musician, which is the highest honor a high school musician can receive. Those results come out in December."
District Band and Choir will be traveling to WIU on November 6 to participate in the ILMEA District IV Festival. ILMEA District IV Jazz Band members will travel to Pekin High School on November 20th.
These are the Jersey Band and Choir Results:
ILMEA District IV
Junior Band
Abigail Wedig-Clarinet
Senior Band
Kathleen Doigherty-Flute
Corrina Pohlman-Flute
Amber Samples-Clarinet
ILMEA Distric IV
Jazz Band I
Amber Samples-Tenor
Owen Weber-Drum Set
Jazz Band II
Elizabeth Lyons-Trumpet
Leann Woodring-Alto Saxophone
ILMEA All-District Choir:
9-12th
Belle Blackorby
Hunter Egelhoff
Gavin Goff
Lexi Golley
Eli Hetzel
Matthew Howell
Gabe McPheeters
Brylee Piper
Sidney Williams
8th
Chloe Hartman
Willow McCoy
Abigail Piazza
