JERSEY - The Jersey Community High School band and choir both posted outstanding performances in recent visual auditions for Illinois Music Education Association (ILMEA) District IV competition.

Jersey Community High School Band Director is Erin Bittles and the choral director is Margaret Bear.

The students prepared and recorded visual auditions and those listed below were selected for District.

"This is a huge honor for these students," JCHS' Bittles said. "All students who are grades 10-12 will then be eligible to be selected as an All-State musician, which is the highest honor a high school musician can receive. Those results come out in December."

District Band and Choir will be traveling to WIU on November 6 to participate in the ILMEA District IV Festival. ILMEA District IV Jazz Band members will travel to Pekin High School on November 20th.

Article continues after sponsor message

These are the Jersey Band and Choir Results:

ILMEA District IV

Junior Band

Abigail Wedig-Clarinet

Senior Band

Kathleen Doigherty-Flute

Corrina Pohlman-Flute

Amber Samples-Clarinet

ILMEA Distric IV

Jazz Band I

Amber Samples-Tenor

Owen Weber-Drum Set

Jazz Band II

Elizabeth Lyons-Trumpet

Leann Woodring-Alto Saxophone

ILMEA All-District Choir:

9-12th

Belle Blackorby

Hunter Egelhoff

Gavin Goff

Lexi Golley

Eli Hetzel

Matthew Howell

Gabe McPheeters

Brylee Piper

Sidney Williams

8th

Chloe Hartman

Willow McCoy

Abigail Piazza

More like this: