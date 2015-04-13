Jersey's Ben Flowers was one of the stars of the show at the Jersey Relays on Friday, running legs on three winning relays.

Jersey competed closely with Alton and Quincy in Friday in the co-ed Jersey Relays.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Jersey was third with 98 points, behind Alton with 112 points, Quincy with 102, CM with 54 points. Carrollton scored 14 points.

CLICK HERE FOR JERSEY RELAYS PHOTO GALLERY

Jersey’s Ben Flowers had another big day, running on three winning relay teams; the 4 x 1,600; 4 x 400 and the sprint medley.

Harold Landon, the Panthers’ coach, said the meet went well.

“We were able to run almost our entire team and see we have some depth,” he said. “Right now our depth is our freshman-sophomore crew.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Carrollton set a record in the discus relay with three competitors and also won the shot put relay.

Kyle Walsh was also on three winning relays for the Panthers. Kiara Chapman was a standout on the girls side for Jersey in relays.

 

 

More like this:

Sep 25, 2023 - Jackson Wins Twice, Edwardsville Girls Swimmers Take Six Events, Goes On To Win Jane Caliendo Invitational In Suburban Chicago

Aug 24, 2023 - Casey Borkowski Develops Into Excellent Jersey Sprinter, Is A Sparklight Internet Male Athlete of Month

Jul 12, 2023 - Alton Middle Track and Field Girls/Boys Post Excellent Performances At End Of Season

Sep 27, 2023 - Tuesday, Sept. 26 Sports Round-Up

Sep 30, 2023 - Katie Johnson Continues Her Distance Success, Is A Tucker's Auto Repair & Tire Female Athlete Of Month

 