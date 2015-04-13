Jersey competed closely with Alton and Quincy in Friday in the co-ed Jersey Relays.

Jersey was third with 98 points, behind Alton with 112 points, Quincy with 102, CM with 54 points. Carrollton scored 14 points.

Jersey’s Ben Flowers had another big day, running on three winning relay teams; the 4 x 1,600; 4 x 400 and the sprint medley.

Harold Landon, the Panthers’ coach, said the meet went well.

“We were able to run almost our entire team and see we have some depth,” he said. “Right now our depth is our freshman-sophomore crew.”

Carrollton set a record in the discus relay with three competitors and also won the shot put relay.

Kyle Walsh was also on three winning relays for the Panthers. Kiara Chapman was a standout on the girls side for Jersey in relays.

