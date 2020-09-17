GIRLS TENNIS

JERSEY 6, CIVIC MEMORIAL 3: Jersey won four of the six singles matches and two of the three doubles to take the win over CM in a Mississippi Valley Conference meet on Wednesday afternoon at the Simpson Tennis Courts at Gordon Moore Park.

In the singles, Lauren Ingram of the Panthers won the No. 1 match over Hannah Butkovich 6-2, 6-3, but Allie Lively defeated Michelle Maag 7-6 (7-3 in the tiebreak), 6-2. Sabrina Ingram then won over Jessica Schillinger 7-5, 6-3 to give Jersey the lead back, but Kennedy Loewen won over K. Jones 6-2, 6-4 to tie the meet up at 2-2. The Panthers won the final two matches in the singles, with Rachel Hall defeating Brooke Barker 6-3, 6-2, and Libby McCormick winning over Brynleigh Mormino 6-3, 6-3.

In the doubles, L. Ingram and S. Ingram won over Butkovich and Loewen 6-0, 6-1, Maag and Jones defeated Lively and Barker 6-3, 6-4, and Schillinger and Jenna Bloodworth won over Hall and E. Noble 3-6, 6-4, 10-5.

