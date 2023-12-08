GRAFTON - A roundtable discussion between business and community leaders in Jersey and Calhoun Counties is coming up at Aerie's Winery in Grafton on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, starting at 11 a.m. The event will feature several local government and business representatives in a discussion about how to strengthen businesses in the region.

The roundtable is being hosted by Greater St. Louis, Inc., which represents the St. Louis region’s civic-minded business community, as part of its effort to develop an initiative to support the St. Louis region’s local small businesses and local business districts.

“The STL 2030 Jobs Plan calls for the development of an initiative to strengthen and grow small businesses and local centers of business across the metro,” said Greater St. Louis, Inc. CEO Jason Hall. “Revitalizing and supporting these local business districts will help stabilize communities, revive small businesses, and create new jobs.

“As the voice of the region’s civic-minded business community, our work is focused on developing a framework that helps these areas thrive while maintaining the distinct character that makes them so special.”

Local leaders attending the event include, but are not limited to, the following: Jason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc.

Mike Morrow, Mayor, City of Grafton

Patrick Simon, Calhoun County Commissioner

C.D. Davidsmeyer, Assistant Republican Leader, Illinois House of Representatives

Cory Jobe, CEO, Rivers & Routes

Will Strang, Jerseyville Director of Tourism

John Keller, River Bend Growth Association

Other area community and economic development leaders

Aerie's Winery is located at 600 Timber Ridge Drive in Grafton. To find out more about Greater St. Louis, Inc., visit their website at greaterstlinc.com.

