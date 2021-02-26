TRIAD 47, JERSEY 28: Triad came back from a first quarter tie to take the lead in the second, then pulled away in the second half in picking up the Mississippi Valley Conference win at Havens Gym.

The two sides were tied 7-7 after one quarter, but the Knights took an 18-14 halftime lead, extended it out to 28-20 at the end of the third quarter, then outscored the Panthers 19-8 to take the win.

Ian Sullivan led Jersey with nine points, while Sam Larner had eight points, C.J. Brunaugh, Andrew Kribs and Logan Schultz all had three points and Edward Roberts had two points.



Triad ups its record to 6-2, while the Panthers fall to 4-6.

