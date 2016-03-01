Jersey bowling banquet time to reflect on extraordinary success of teams
JERSEYVILLE - The 2016 Jersey High School bowling banquet was a time to reflect and remember extraordinary seasons for both the boys and girls this season.
The boys finished ninth in the IHSA State Tournament and the girls return all five starters next season.
“I was proud of all our boys and girls this season,” Jersey bowling coach Chris Skinner said. “Finishing ninth in the state was very special and something these kids can talk about the rest of their lives. With all five girls returning next season I look for them to be special if they put the time in and get better.”
Dane Farmer, Jacob Freand, Brandon Handler and Kevin Mangrum were seniors recognized at the banquet.
“We have kids who can step in and do the job if they put in the time,” Skinner said, looking toward the next boys bowling season.
2015-2016
Bowling Accomplishments
Boys Varsity Record – 12-2 – MVC CO-Champions
Boys JV Record – 13-1 – MVC Champions
Girls Varsity – 9-6 – 3rd Place MVC
Girls JV – 10-4 – 3rd Place MVC
Boys
2nd Place Collinsville Tourney
1st Place Alton Quad
4th Place Taylorville
2nd Place Alton
1st Place Taylorville Regional
6th Place Cahokia Sectional
9th Place IHSA State Finals – Jeffrey Gump 21st – Jacob Freand 25th – Brandon Handler 45th – Kevin Mangrum 69th – Dane Farmer 70th
High Game – Kevin mangrum – 300 High Average Jacob Freand – 215 High Series Brandon handler - 780
Girls
9th Place Taylorville
3rd Alton 6 team
9th Alton
Sectional Qualifiers – Emily Stemmler – Bethany Stocks – Lindsay Vanost
High Game – Emily Stemmler - 249 High Series Emily Stemmler – 602 High Average Emily Stemmler - 172
