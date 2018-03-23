COLLINSVILLE 9, JERSEY 8 (9 INNINGS): Collinsville narrowly defeated Jersey’s softball girls 9-8 in a highly contested battle Wednesday at Collinsville.

Lauren Brown had a standout game for the Panthers with three hits in five at-bats, including a double and four RBIs.

The Kahoks came up with a run in the bottom of the ninth to defeat Jersey 9-8 at Collinsville Sports Complex Wednesday afternoon; the Panthers fell to 0-3 on the year, while the Kahoks went to 2-0.

The Panthers’ Sydney Gillis 2-for-3 with three runs scored, Peyton Tisdale 2-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored and Melissa Weishaupt 2-for-5 with two RBIs; Erica Storey took the loss for JCHS.

Brakebill was 4 for 4 with an RBI and Hall was 3 for 4 for the Kahoks.

