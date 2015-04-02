Jersey’s bats came alive in ferocious fashion on Wednesday night against Roxana, as the Panthers pounded out 16 hits and two grand-slam home runs in a 15-0 victory.

Two innings – the second and sixth - were the key in an otherwise tight game for the Panthers. Jersey scored six runs in the second inning and nine in the sixth inning.

Crick Kimble hit a powerful grand slam home run in the second inning and teammate Drake Kanallakan did the same thing in the sixth inning, knocking in four runs.

Jersey coach Darren Perdun said he had never witnessed two grand slams in one game in his entire coaching career.

“It was definitely the best game we have had offensively all year,” he said. “We have good, strong, kids who can hit the ball a long way. We have been working hard in hitting with more authority and being more consistent. We finally came to life.”

Jersey pitcher Will Mortland allowed only two hits and had five strikeouts in the win and had an outstanding game pitching, Perdun said.

“He only threw 47 pitches today and all his pitches worked,” the coach added.

The win was the fifth for Jersey to go with two defeats.

Hunter Bryant and Kimble had three hits for Jersey; Jacob Witt added two hits and Brendan Kennedy had two hits.

