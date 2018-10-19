JERSEYVILLE - The Jerseyville Rotary Club recently presented its annual Character Counts grants.

Each year, CUSD #100 teachers submit applications for monetary assistance with proposed Character Counts programs within the school district.

This year's grant winner and their project are Rachel Evans (We Video Subscription), Melissa Beauchamp (Digital Character Curriculum) chairperson Carole Cotner, and Niki Egelhoff (Wireless microphone).

