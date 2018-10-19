Jersey awards teachers annual Character Counts grants Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEYVILLE - The Jerseyville Rotary Club recently presented its annual Character Counts grants. Article continues after sponsor message Each year, CUSD #100 teachers submit applications for monetary assistance with proposed Character Counts programs within the school district. This year's grant winner and their project are Rachel Evans (We Video Subscription), Melissa Beauchamp (Digital Character Curriculum) chairperson Carole Cotner, and Niki Egelhoff (Wireless microphone). More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip