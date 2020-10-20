ALTON - OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center has hired a new president with a long history in hospital leadership in the St. Louis area. Jerry Rumph, MHA, FACHE, will oversee the day-to-day operations of OSF Saint Anthony’s and its other medical facilities in the Riverbend effective November 16.

Rumph has 25 years in health care experience and has implemented solutions for operational, financial, quality and regulatory issues in addition to military leadership experience that includes expertise in disaster planning and use of telemedicine for primary care.

“Jerry brings a wealth of experience in everything from strategic planning to overseeing major capital improvements and growing services in communities where Mr. Rumph has served in leadership,” according to Sister M. Mikela Meidl, F.S.G.M., interim president Saint Anthony's Health Center, executive vice president-chief ministry officer, OSF HealthCare. “We are blessed to have someone with his breath of experience to advance our goal of expanding access to quality, affordable health care for residents throughout the Riverbend.”

Most recently Rumph was chief executive officer for Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital in St. Louis. He also has served in a variety of leadership positions with SSM Health, a Catholic not-for-profit health system based in Missouri. Some of his accomplishments include:

Oversight and management of a $96 million hospital master facility plan and construction project. This included the addition of three patient care floors on top of the existing hospital and new clinical service departments and clinics which included a 35-bed rehabilitation facility that served as a hospital within a hospital.

As vice president of operations/chief operating officer at St Joseph Hospital-Lake St. Louis, drove a consecutive hospital score in the 90th and 93rd percentile respectively for employee engagement – the highest scores of all 20 hospitals in SSM Health.

Oversaw $323,000 Telemedicine grant from the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command to create a trial of a virtual primary care clinic and created crisis plans for bioterrorism, chemical, and radiological disasters/attacks.

“I’m looking forward to bringing my collective experience to OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center and collaborating with both the hospital staff and community leaders with the goal to continue providing exceptional care to families in the Alton and surrounding communities,” said Rumph.

Rumph received his Bachelor of Science in biology at Northern Illinois University in De Kalb and a Master’s in health care administration from Baylor University in Waco, Texas. He takes over as president of OSF Saint Anthony’s following the departure of Ajay Pathak.

OSF HealthCare is an integrated health system owned and operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis, headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

