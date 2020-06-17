ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School has hired Jerry DiSalvo to lead their traditionally rich boy's soccer program.

“Jerry has a great combination of experience at the college, club, and high school levels. He comes highly recommended. His depth of experience and knowledge made him the ideal candidate to lead our program”, said Athletic Director Brian Hoener.

DiSalvo said is honored to join the Marquette family and look forward to meeting the players and parents.

“Marquette offers a unique blend of faith-based, values-focused education, talented student-athletes, and a strong tradition. I cannot wait to get started,” said DiSalvo.

DiSalvo has more than 10 years of experience in the coaching staff of Lutheran North and John Burroughs High Schools, as well as more than 20 years of experience with several select soccer clubs throughout the St. Louis region. He was an All-American at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, and a Missouri All-State selection at St. Thomas Aquinas High School. He earned a Bachelor of Arts at Benedictine and an MBA from Webster University. He has also earned the U.S. Soccer B level coaching license. Jerry is married to Mary Beth, and together they have three grown children.

The Marquette Catholic boys soccer program finished second in the IHSA State Finals in 2019 and won the IHSA State Championship in 2012 and 2017. Founded in 1927, Marquette is a coed, college-prep institution with 421 students.

