Jeremy Plank brings more than just accounting experience to C.J. Schlosser & Company, L.L.C. An alumnus of Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville, Jeremy graduated with both a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy and a Masters in Business Administration. Jeremy will use his years of private and public sector experience as a CPA to serve clients in the tradition of quality and dedication that C.J. Schlosser & Company, L.L.C. is known for.

A Wood River resident, Jeremy is an active member of his community. He currently serves as Vice President of Finance and Audit for the SIUE Alumni Association and as Treasurer for the Metro East JDRF Golf Tournament Association. Most recently, Jeremy joined the Board of Directors of Options Now, a resource center for women and men facing crisis pregnancies. But his involvement goes above and beyond just professional service – Jeremy has participated in the Alton Marathon and the popular Tough Mudder competition. He enjoys running, golf and spending time with his wife, Tiffany, and their son, Logan.

“Jeremy will make an excellent addition to the C.J. Schlosser team,” Partner Terry Dooling stated, “He is an all-around great guy who is professional and fits right in with our staff and clients alike.”

C.J. Schlosser & Company, L.L.C. is a full-service accounting firm serving clients since 1937 throughout St. Louis and the Metro East from offices in St. Charles, MO; Alton, IL; and its newest office in Edwardsville, IL. Among the accounting and financial services that C.J. Schlosser & Company, L.L.C. offers to individuals and businesses are income tax preparation, bookkeeping services, payroll services, audit services, and health care consulting and compliance. For more information, visit www.cjsco.com.

