Jennison Ebbert is off to a great start as the newest Staff Accountant at C.J. Schlosser & Company, L.L.C. A graduate of Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville with a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy, Jennison is currently enrolled to earn her second degree in Business Management and begin the CPA exam in spring 2015. While at SIUE, Jennison was the Financial Chair on the University Advisory Board under both the Director and the Business Manager of the SIUE University Center.

In her first few months with the firm, Jennison has worked on several governmental and not-for-profit audits under supervision and guidance of senior accountants and partners. “Jennison is a pleasure to work with,” Manager Amy Elik says, “She’s professional and thorough, and jumps right in as part of the team.”

Jennison and her boyfriend, Ian, are avid St. Louis Blues Hockey fans. And she is already looking forward to the Company golf outing, as she competed on the golf team in high school.

C.J. Schlosser & Company, L.L.C. is a full-service accounting firm serving clients since 1937 throughout St. Louis and the Metro East from offices in St. Charles, MO; Alton, IL; and its newest office in Edwardsville, IL. Among the accounting and financial services that C.J. Schlosser & Company, L.L.C. offers to individuals and businesses are income tax preparation, bookkeeping services, payroll services, audit services, and health care consulting and compliance. For more information, visit www.cjsco.com.

