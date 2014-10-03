Jenni Sands has demonstrated a commitment to training and continued learning as an expert in window fashions from the leading custom window covering manufacturer, Hunter Douglas.

“We are very proud when window covering professionals become a Certified Professional Dealer. The training they receive allows them to better serve their customers and to promote themselves as the accomplished professionals that they are,” says Amy Lund, Director of Training for the Hunter Douglas Customer Education and Development Group

“The Hunter Douglas Professional Dealer Program has given me extensive product knowledge and business skills that allow me to offer my customers superior service, quality and delivery. This achievement has provided my business with a competitive edge and it identifies me as a go-to source for quality window coverings” said Jenni Sands.

We Gotcha Covered is located at 5501 Godfrey Road inside Roloff Decorating or call 618-466-5847. Find us online at http://www.wegotcha-covered.com/.

Hunter Douglas Inc. is a national sponsor of Habitat for Humanity, covering windows in every Habitat home built in the U.S. and Canada. Headquartered in Pearl River N.Y., the company is the leading manufacturer of custom window coverings in North America.

