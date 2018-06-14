EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Vice Chancellor for Advancement and CEO of the SIUE Foundation Rachel Stack has named Jenell Wright, CPA, as director of financial affairs in the SIUE Foundation. Wright will assume her new role on Monday, June 18.

Wright, of Edwardsville, has previously served as vice president of accounting at Jones Pharma and audit manager for Ernst & Young, LLP. She is co-founder of Coldwater Creek-Just the Facts Community Group and volunteer treasurer for the St. Louis Philharmonic Orchestra.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jenell to our team, as we oversee the investment and use of donated gifts,” Stack said. “She brings a wealth of professional experience that will support this important work and demonstrates a genuine passion for the advancement of the University and its continued impact on the St. Louis Metropolitan and Metro East areas."

“When I learned the SIUE Foundation was searching for a new director of financial affairs, I saw it as an opportunity to use my financial and accounting experience to help an institution that has meant a lot to my family and the regional economy,” Wright said. “I have been in the Edwardsville community for more than 20 years, and have witnessed the remarkable growth of SIUE, both in terms of academic programs and student population.”

“As director of financial affairs at the SIUE Foundation, it is my goal to work with the team to efficiently account for, report and invest donors’ financial gifts to support the various University programs and scholarships,” she added.

Wright earned a bachelor’s in accountancy from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana in 1992. She passed the Certified Public Accountant exam immediately after achieving her degree.

