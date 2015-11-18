Jen Snyder earns November Employee of the Month at AMH Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Jen Snyder of Alton Memorial Hospital's Surgical Services, center, earned the AMH Employee Recognition Award for November. Presenting her the award are Brad Goacher, vice president of Operations; and Angie Henry, manager of Surgical Services. Article continues after sponsor message Jen's co-workers say that "Jen is a great team player. No matter what role she is doing, she always has a smile and does a great job. She never complains and does many different jobs. Thanks for being flexible. Your dedication is appreciated." Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft. Team Piasa, Backpack Bandits, and more!