Jen Snyder earns November Employee of the Month at AMH
ALTON - Jen Snyder of Alton Memorial Hospital's Surgical Services, center, earned the AMH Employee Recognition Award for November. Presenting her the award are Brad Goacher, vice president of Operations; and Angie Henry, manager of Surgical Services.
Jen's co-workers say that "Jen is a great team player. No matter what role she is doing, she always has a smile and does a great job. She never complains and does many different jobs. Thanks for being flexible. Your dedication is appreciated."