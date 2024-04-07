CARBONDALE – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that a pavement reconstruction and bridge repair project on eastbound and westbound Interstate 64 from Illinois 51 to Interstate 57 in Jefferson County will begin, weather permitting, Thursday, April 11.

To accommodate the work, eastbound I-64 traffic will be reduced to one lane to install a temporary concrete barrier along the centerline, beginning April 11.

Approximately two weeks later, the eastbound and westbound traffic will share the eastbound lanes to allow the reconstruction of the westbound lanes. To perform the work, southbound I-57 to the westbound I-64 ramp will be closed.

This stage of the project will last throughout the 2024 construction season. The times and locations of future restrictions will be announced as the project continues.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changing conditions and all detour signs prior to the work zone, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 9 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict9 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

