St. Louis Small Business Monthly (SBMON) recently selected Jeff Westerhold, MBA, CFP®, CLU, as one of the St. Louis region’s “Best Wealth Managers”*. Westerhold, Principal of Scheffel Financial Services, will be featured along with the other winners in the February edition of the publication.

Westerhold has been working in the financial services industry for over 25 years. At Scheffel Financial Services, he leads his team in assisting both individuals and business owners in developing custom-tailored financial strategies to their needs. His client services include estate and retirement planning, wealth management strategies, investment services, insurance analysis, and financial planning.

Westerhold received his Undergraduate Degree in Finance from Eastern Illinois University in 1987, and then his MBA shortly thereafter in 1989. He earned his Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) in 2000 and his Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) designation in 2001. Outside of his work at Scheffel Financial Services, Westerhold is active in multiple community and nonprofit associations, including the Edwardsville Rotary club, Habitat for Humanity, and the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce.

Article continues after sponsor message

Since being founded in 2001, the team at Scheffel Financial Services offers independent, unbiased, customizable wealth management strategies to their clients. Their services include investment management, portfolio analysis, financial planning, estate and retirement planning, and both life and long-term insurance analysis. They are located in downtown Edwardsville and serve clients throughout the St. Louis and Southern Illinois regions. To contact Westerhold and his team at Scheffel Financial Services, please call 618.656.1207.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC

*The St. Louis Small Business Monthly readership nominated individuals for this award and recipients were chosen based on number of nominations they received.

More like this: