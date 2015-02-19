The Fischbach Gallery is pleased to present Woodlands and Glades recent paintings by Jeff Vaughn, opening 12 February and continuing through 14 March 2015. There will be an opening reception for the Artist, Thursday,

February 12th from 5-7PM.

Woodlands and Glades continues Vaughn's exploration of mid-range to close-up views of nature. Subject matter continues to be mostly trees, typically in a thicket or forest setting, and there are images of wildflowers in the form of dogwood blossoms, and wildflowers in preserves and park settings. This exploration includes the interplay of light on trees and flowers. Vaughn's paintings are derived from his photographs, which are source material for

capturing a specific light and time of day. Compositionally, there is typically no focal point in the paintings, but rather an overall emphasis of shape and pattern based on the natural growth patterns found in trees, branches, and plants. These patterns are often lively and have curving, and twisted forms as well as vertically straight trees that take on a painted life of their own.



"Quality of light is a key ingredient as I appreciate the play of natural light oftentimes in dramatic fashion. I spend time in State and National Parks when making many of these photographs and these experiences carry over into the studio. In the studio, the work develops slowly with an under painting and layering of paint... I like to work with a heightened color palette, yet still remain faithful to the natural world. The play of light becomes clearer as color and contrast define the image. Through these more abstract concerns of light, color, and composition, I hope that these paintings allude to an experience of the order and quiet beauty of nature."

Jeff Vaughn was born in St. Louis in 1953, and in 1978 received his B.F.A. from Washington University, St. Louis, Missouri, and in 1983 his M.F.A from the University of Dallas, Irving, Texas. He currently lives in the St. Louis area. This is Vaughn's third solo exhibition at the Fischbach Gallery.

The Fischbach Gallery is located between 24th and 25th streets at 210 Eleventh Avenue. The Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10am - 6pm. Subways: C, E to 23rd Street; A,C,E to 14th Street; L to Eighth Avenue; 1, 9 to 18th, 23rd, 28th Streets. Bus: 23rd Street crosstown bus to 11th Avenue.For further information please visit www.fischbachgallery.comwww.fischbachgallery.com.

