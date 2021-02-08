GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association (RBGA) is proud to announce Jeff Lauritzen, COUNTRY Financial representative, as Chairman of the Board of Directors. At a recent RBGA Board of Directors meeting, Jeff Lauritzen was voted by his peers to be Chairman for 2021. As Chairman he will manage the decision making process of the RiverBend Growth Association.

Jeff has a degree in Ag Business from Illinois State University and an MBA from Northern Illinois University. Professionally he has earned ChFC (Chartered Financial Consultant) and RICP (Retirement Income Certified Professional) designations. After 16 years in the banking industry, his entrepreneurial spirit led him to open his own COUNTRY Financial office in 2013.

Jeff has served the community in various volunteer capacities, including: Asbury Village Board, East End Improvement Association Past President and Board member, United Way of Southwest Illinois 2013 Campaign Chairperson and Board member and St. Ambrose Catholic Church Finance Council member.

Jeff Lauritzen said: “I enjoy living and working in my community as well as being an active participant to help make the Riverbend a better place. I look forward to continuing the work I began as Chair-Elect in 2020 with the staff and members of the RiverBend Growth Association.”

Jeff and his wife, Shannon, live in Godfrey, Il. They have two children, Karoline, who attends the University of Indiana and Kristine who plans on attending the University of Kansas after graduating from Marquette Catholic High School.

The RiverBend Growth Association is excited for the future of the organization under the leadership of Chairman Jeff Lauritzen and Chair-Elect Alan Meyer of 1st MidAmerca Credit Union.

