JERSEYVILLE - Fifth grader Molly Campion was recently selected as a Jersey Community Middle School Student of the Month for November. As a competitive gymnast who’s participating in a Yoga elective at school, she also has a love for animals and plans to be a veterinarian.

Campion was recently named a JCMS November Student of the Month for Jersey County Circuit Court Clerk Dan Schetter.

At JCMS, Campion said she’s been involved in a Yoga elective this quarter, which just began last week. The elective suits Campion well as she’s also a level 6 competitive gymnast at Mid Illinois Gymnastics in Godfrey.

Campion won 1st Place at State and 2nd Place at Nationals for tumbling this year, and she also has several trophies and medals from gymnastics.

Outside of school, Campion said she helps her family on their family farm and takes care of their animals. After graduation, she said she plans to be a veterinarian and will likely help out at a vet clinic.

Asked if there was anything else she wanted people to know, she said: “I love animals, gymnastics, baking and spending time with family and friends.”

Congratulations to Campion for this recognition by Jersey Community High School and Jersey County Circuit Court Clerk Dan Schetter!

