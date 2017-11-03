JERSEYVILLE - For the 2017 fall season, Jersey State Bank partnered with the JCHS varsity football and varsity boys soccer team to reward the boys for their hard work and dedication.

Football received $4 for each point and soccer received $20 for each goal up to a maximum of $500 to be distributed evenly between them and the Panther Athletic Club. JSB is proud to announce that both teams reached their goal of $500 this season. “Jersey State Bank had a great time working with the teams this season and we are very proud of their success” said Laura Stemm, Marketing Manager at Jersey State Bank.

Article continues after sponsor message

Look for the next Paw Power promotion during the boys’ and girls’ basketball season.

Jersey State Bank, the only locally owned Bank in Jersey County, has a long history of providing financial products and services to Jersey County and the surrounding area. Established in 1903, the Bank has assets in excess of $140 million and currently two offices in Jerseyville and Grafton to serve its customers.

More like this: