JERSEYVILLE - Faculty and staff from the Jersey school district stepped on the basketball court of Jersey Community High School Saturday night to face off against the Harlem Wizards.

The night's game was to raise funds for the JCHS boys basketball program. In the past funds raised have been used for new uniforms, team meals, hotels, tournament fees and other necessary equipment for the Panthers.

Funds from Saturday will be put towards new practice uniforms, travel bags, and continue to help cover travel and tournament expenses.

The home team featured teachers and staff from Illini, Grafton, JCHS, St. Francis, Holy Ghost, East and West. The game was refereed by Coach Chris Skinner and included a team composed of Kristie Hurley, Michelle Churchman, Henry Genisio, Niki Egelhoff, Sara Pranger, Kathy Shalley, Steve Flowers, Toni Goetten, Brian Madson, Stote Reeder, Kevin Strebel, Jeremy Gibson, Jon Adkins, Scott Burney, Gwen Brunaugh, Zoe Chin, Brad Kimble, Dan Drainer, Officer Rich Portwood, Monica Bell, Barbie Mccormick, Amanda Dahn, Vicky Maag, Steve Menke, Father Marty, Nate Blasa, Amy Gray and Scott Bechtold.

In addition to the game itself, the evening included a halftime show from the varsity boys basketball team, a chance for kids to get autographs and shoot with the wizards as well as a halftime show from the Wizards.