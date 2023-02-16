JERSEYVILLE - Students in the Jersey Community High School Career and Technical Education programs led local businesspeople on tours around the school during an Open House for Local Businesses on Feb. 15. Workforce Development Coordinator Erica Heitzig said the event “exceeded everyone’s expectations” with a large turnout from the local business community.

“Our goal was to try to get 30 local businesspeople through our door, and we ended up with 48,” Heitzig said. “I think everyone left very impressed - definitely shocked, surprised with everything we have to offer here at JCHS.”

There were several stops on the student-led tours which showcased some of the amazing things happening on a typical day at JCHS. Eighth graders worked in Woods classes while freshmen worked on 3D printing during their Industrial Orientation. Advanced Construction students were building the set for the school’s upcoming Charlie Brown musical.

Other highlights of the tour were the Media Center, including the library, Maker Space, and Books & Brew coffee shop, as well as a gaming room, computer science courses, machine, auto, and welding classes, and the Science Department, including a student-built terrarium. Students in the Foods class were baking cookies, while Art students made projects out of paper mache. Attendees also got to see the JCHS Band and Choir in the Fine Arts Department, students receiving CPR certification training in Health class, and much more.

Stan and Shirley Sinclair of Sinclair Foods in Jerseyville were two of the businesspeople in attendance, and Shirley said they were “very impressed” with what they saw. Their student tour guide, Alex, worked part-time for Sinclair’s over the summer, and the Sinclairs have been longtime supporters of JCHS.

“Stan and I enjoyed the tour of the high school building and facilities so much,” Shirley said. “We were very impressed by everything available to the students to prepare them for daily living as well as college preparation. Alex, our tour guide, is an awesome young man.”

Heitzig said she’s happy to give any local business a tour of the school anytime since great things are happening each day at JCHS.

“I’m happy to give a personalized tour any time because every single day at our high school is cool,” she said. “The idea behind yesterday was to keep everything simple and show them what a typical day looks like here.”

She added that the program is always looking for partnerships with local businesses, including job shadowing, internships, field trips, and guest speakers. If your local business might be interested, email erica.heitzig@jersey100.org.

Attendees included representatives from the following businesses: JL Nash & Marshall Plumbing

CNB Bank & Trust N.A.

Royal Banks of Jerseyville

Home Instead

Grafton Technologies

Jersey Community Hospital

Jersey County Business Association

Carrollton Bank

Koen Counseling

Farmers State Bank

1st MidAmerica Credit Union

River County News

Loellke Plumbing

Moore Painting Co.

Jersey State Bank

Jersey County Circuit Clerk

Julie’s Graphics

Sinclair Foods

Jerseyville Estates

Scooters Coffee

Sydenstricker Nobbe John Deere

Lifechurch X

Heneghan & Associates

