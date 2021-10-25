JCHS Honors Its Boys Soccer Team At Banquet Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey Community High School boys soccer banquet was held on October 14, 2021.

Coach Scott Burney recapped the season and announced the following varsity award winners: (l to r) Keegan Griffith – Most Improved Player, Dax Goetten – Rookie of the Year, Zachary Wargo – Offensive Player of the Year, Isaac Wargo – Iron Man, Drake Goetten – Most Valuable Player, Tom Kuehnel – PAC Pride, and Brendan Schultz – Defensive Player of the Year.