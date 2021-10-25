JCHS Honors Its Boys Soccer Team At Banquet
October 25, 2021 12:36 PM
JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey Community High School boys soccer banquet was held on October 14, 2021.
Coach Scott Burney recapped the season and announced the following varsity award winners: (l to r) Keegan Griffith – Most Improved Player, Dax Goetten – Rookie of the Year, Zachary Wargo – Offensive Player of the Year, Isaac Wargo – Iron Man, Drake Goetten – Most Valuable Player, Tom Kuehnel – PAC Pride, and Brendan Schultz – Defensive Player of the Year.
