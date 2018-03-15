SPRINGFIELD – The JCHS team finished 3rd out of 16 teams at the Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering (WYSE) Academic Challenge Sectional held at the University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) on March 12, 2018.

A total of 16 teams made up of 14 students and 23 individual competitors each advanced from regional competitions held at Lincoln Land Community College, Lewis & Clark Community College and John Wood Community College to compete in the UIS Sectional.

Members of the JCHS team who competed included:

Seniors Kadiah Baalman, Isaac Hausman, Laura Lahey, Caleb Manns, Tom Rexing, Brett Tuttle, Alan Wendell, and Taylor Young, along with Juniors Kinley Brown, Ryan Croxford, Taylor Goetten, Jay Goetten, and Oliver Johnson.

Laura Lahey was awarded with a third place medal in Biology.

Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering (WYSE) is an International program headquartered at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, offering the annual Academic Challenge competition, summer camps and other programs. The goal is to attract a greater number of talented and diverse students to careers in engineering and the sciences.

