JCHS Class Of 2023 Celebrates Graduation - Full List Of Students Included
JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey Community High School Class of 2023 celebrated their graduation ceremony on Mother’s Day last Sunday, and Principal Jason Brunaugh congratulated the students and their friends and families on their achievement.
“It has been a true pleasure to watch all of you - whether you come to us from the middle school, St. Francis, or transferred to JCHS - to watch you grow and develop into the young men and women sitting before us today,” Brunaugh said at the ceremony.
“Parents, grandparents, family, and friends, please know that your love, devotion, and commitment are the main reasons for this once-in-a-lifetime achievement,” he added. “And parents, please never forget that you were your child’s first teacher and will always be their most important teacher. Congratulations on a job well done.”
After all the graduates had been called on stage to receive their degrees, Brunaugh spoke further on the many “talents” of this year’s graduating class.
“The Class of 2023 has shared their talents with us in the areas of academics, athletics, music, drama, vocational skills, character, and leadership. They are now ready to take those talents to the next level,” he said. “We wish you all happiness and success in your future endeavors. It has been an honor to be your principal and I thank you for allowing me to be part of this journey. Good luck and God bless.”
The full JCHS Class of 2023 is as follows:
A full recording of the graduation ceremony is available at this link.
