GRAFTON - The Jersey Community High School band always participates in events throughout the region, from parades to special tributes for Memorial Day and Veterans Day, and much more. This past Saturday, the band members took part in the moving 9-11 ceremony in Grafton.

JCHS Band Director Erin Bittles said she couldn’t have been more proud of her kids for their performance on Saturday in Grafton. Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow commended the band for their effort and said it was a wonderful performance.

“We had about 50 band students there of our about 76 on a Saturday, so I was very proud,” Bittles said. “We had some students who had a volleyball tournament and some extra activities. We try to always be part of our community. We find Memorial Day and Veterans Day events to be very important. When we were called and asked to join the ceremony, I was very proud the kids said they would. It is a moving thing as a director to see those students choose to be part of the community and do things that are bigger than them. This is teaching them to serve the community in the future and to bring their gifts to do something for somebody else who served and sacrificed so much for our community and the freedoms we have.”

The JCHS Band performed “Battle Hymn Of A Republic,” “America The Beautiful,” with three choir members singing, and “The National Anthem.”

Bittles has been the JCHS band director for eight years and her students have accomplished great things under her guidance.

