JCHS Students of the Month for April and May.

JERSEYVILLE - In conjunction with Jerseyville Banking Center, J.C.H.S. has selected their Students of the Month for April and May. The recipients for the month April are Mariah Herrera (10th) and Maggie Dong (11th). The students of the month for of May are Katelyn Walker (9th) and Rachel Price (8th).  

The selection of a Student of the Month is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations, which a student receives for a given month.  F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program, which was developed by the J.C.H.S. Student Council last year.  Each week teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

During April, these students received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations. Because they received the most nominations, they were named “Students of the Month” at  JCHS. They are being congratulated by Valerie Liles of Jerseyville Banking Center.

Maggie Dong (11th) along with Marian Herrera (10th).

Katelyn Walker (9th Grade), Valerie Liles and Rachel Price (8th).

